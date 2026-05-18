Telangana single screen theaters propose distributor revenue sharing weekly split
Entertainment
Single-screen theaters in Telangana are struggling to stay afloat, thanks to low ticket sales and rising costs.
Owners are now asking for a revenue-sharing model instead of fixed rent, so they only pay distributors based on how well each movie does.
The proposed split: 60% of first-week earnings go to distributors, then 50% in week two, and 40% in week three.
Some producers back the plan nationwide
Some producers like the idea. This isn't just a Telangana issue: about 5,000 single-screen theaters across India face the same problem.
Many have shut down recently, while regional movies get less screen time, and soaring star remunerations make things tougher for producers.