Telangana single screen theaters propose distributor revenue sharing weekly split Entertainment May 18, 2026

Single-screen theaters in Telangana are struggling to stay afloat, thanks to low ticket sales and rising costs.

Owners are now asking for a revenue-sharing model instead of fixed rent, so they only pay distributors based on how well each movie does.

The proposed split: 60% of first-week earnings go to distributors, then 50% in week two, and 40% in week three.