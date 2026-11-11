Television guitarist Lloyd dies at 75, shaped 1970s NYC rock
Richard Lloyd, the creative force behind the band Television's unique sound, has died at 75.
Known for his innovative guitar style, Lloyd helped shape New York City's rock scene in the 1970s.
Lloyd's CBGB roots, 9 solo albums
Television started out at CBGB, the same club that launched Talking Heads and Ramones.
After the band split in 1978, he released nine solo albums.
Friends and peers remember him as both a passionate guitarist and a generous teacher who left a lasting mark on rock music.