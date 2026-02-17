Hours before S03 finale, 'Tell Me Lies' creator announces end

Hulu 's popular drama series Tell Me Lies will conclude with its third season, confirmed creator Meaghan Oppenheimer hours before the Season 3 finale. The show, which premiered in September 2022 and is based on Carola Lovering's novel of the same name, has been exploring a toxic relationship between two college students and their dysfunctional friend group. The final episode aired on Monday at 9:00pm PT or 7:30am IST on Tuesday.

Creator's statement 'It was always the plan': Oppenheimer Oppenheimer took to Instagram to announce the news, saying, "After three amazing seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight's episode will be the series finale." She added that this was always the planned ending for her writing team. "Your incredible response to this season inspired us to explore whether there was another organic way to continue the story but ultimately we felt it had reached its natural conclusion."

Show's premise About the series The series was set in two timelines-one from 2008 to 2010 during the college years at Baird College, and the other in 2015 after graduation. The third season introduced a new romance between Bree (Catherine Missal) and her would-be-husband Evan's best friend Wrigley (Spencer House), which quickly captivated fans. Oppenheimer had earlier told Variety that she wanted to explore characters who have experienced serious trauma connecting with each other for healing.

