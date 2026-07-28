Telugu actress Syamala dies at 75 after cardiac arrest
Entertainment
Pavala Syamala, a familiar face in Telugu cinema, passed away on Tuesday at 75 after a cardiac arrest.
She'd been receiving treatment for age-related health issues in Hyderabad, and her loss has left many in the industry and her fans saddened.
She leaves behind her daughter, who was bedridden in 2021.
Syamala sold awards to cover bills
Starting out in theater before making it big with films like Babai Abbai and Challenge, Syamala became known for her strong supporting roles.
In recent years, though, she faced tough financial times and serious health problems, so much so that she had to sell her awards to cover bills while caring for her daughter.