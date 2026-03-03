Telugu film 'Vanchana' starring Umamahesh Marpu is streaming now

You can catch Vanchana on Sun NXT or OTTplay Premium. The story follows Krishna as he defends a driver accused in the mysterious death of a church father, all set against the scenic backdrop of Araku Valley.

What did critics think of the film?

Reviews were mixed—Times of India gave it 2/5, while The Hans India found the screenplay engaging enough for 2.5/5.

If you're into courtroom dramas with twists around crime and truth-seeking, this might be worth a look.