Telugu film 'Vanchana' starring Umamahesh Marpu is streaming now
Entertainment
The Telugu courtroom drama Vanchana, released in theaters on November 8, 2024, is now up for streaming.
Directed by and starring Umamahesh Marpu as lawyer Krishna, the film was produced by Gowri Marpu.
Where to watch 'Vanchana' and plot
You can catch Vanchana on Sun NXT or OTTplay Premium.
The story follows Krishna as he defends a driver accused in the mysterious death of a church father, all set against the scenic backdrop of Araku Valley.
What did critics think of the film?
Reviews were mixed—Times of India gave it 2/5, while The Hans India found the screenplay engaging enough for 2.5/5.
If you're into courtroom dramas with twists around crime and truth-seeking, this might be worth a look.