Telugu speakers upset over 'golti' slur in Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi'

"Golti" (sometimes spelled "gulti" or "golty") is a term used by some Tamil speakers to refer to Telugu people, but it's widely considered disrespectful. Some argue it is simply "Telugu" spelled in reverse, but many consider it derogatory, often associating it with stereotypes of backwardness.

Social media reacts—and director's roots add fuel

On X and Reddit, users called out double standards between the film's Tamil and Telugu versions, with one post saying filmmakers "have no right to abuse [the] Telugu community."

Some were especially disappointed since director Sudha Kongara herself comes from a Telugu-speaking family.

While most reactions have been critical, a few voices online urged others to wait for full context before judging.