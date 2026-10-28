Telugu star Nani marks 14 years of marriage with Yelavarthy
Entertainment
Telugu star Nani just marked 14 years of marriage with Anjana Yelavarthy, sharing a sweet Instagram post and calling their journey a "blockbuster family love story."
The couple, who started dating in 2007 and tied the knot in 2012, shared glimpses of their life with their son Arjun in a September post.
Nani's career highlights and 'The Paradise'
Since his debut in Ashta Chamma (2008), Nani has become a big name with hits like Ala Modalaindi and Eega.
He's also hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 2 and picked up awards like the Nandi Award for Best Actor.
Up next: his much-awaited film The Paradise, which will release in eight languages.