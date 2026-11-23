Tendulkar and Deol wedding rumor false, source says never met
Heard about Sara Tendulkar and Rajveer Deol tying the knot? Turns out, it's just a rumor.
A source told ETimes that Sara and Rajveer have never even met, and Sara is currently single and focused on her work.
So, no wedding bells here, just baseless buzz.
Tendulkar says brother's wedding clarified preferences
Sara had shared that her brother Arjun's wedding helped her figure out what she wants in a partner.
She now prefers an intimate ceremony over a big one, values knowing when to walk away from relationships, and really admires her parents' bond of friendship and equality, qualities she hopes for in her own future.