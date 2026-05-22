Tendulkar condemns Mumbai paparazzi for airport body shaming caption
Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, spoke up after a Mumbai paparazzi account posted an airport video with a body-shaming caption about her.
The post called Sara "Moti wali Sara hai. Bagal wali bhabhi hai," and compared her to her sister-in-law Saaniya, sparking instant controversy.
Tendulkar calls post disgusting, wins support
Sara called the post "@tahirjasus, you are disgusting. This is not journalism. Leave us alone."
Even after the account deleted it, she stood firm: "You can delete your post, but that doesn't make you any less disgusting."
Social media users rallied behind Sara and criticized the harmful behavior.
Tendulkar runs Pilates academy, directs foundation
Besides being in the spotlight, Sara directs the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (focused on health, education, and sports) and promotes wellness through her Pilates Academy in Mumbai.