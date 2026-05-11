'Tera Ho Jaun' 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' charms
Entertainment
The latest track from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, called Tera Ho Jaun, just dropped, and fans are loving the new Varun-Pooja pairing.
This romantic song follows earlier releases like the shaadi anthem < em>Vyah Karwado Ji and party number WOW, showing off the film's mix of festive, romantic, and high-energy vibes.
Dhawan film stars Thakur June 5, 2026
Directed by David Dhawan and also starring Mrunal Thakur, this family entertainer is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.
With each new song release, excitement for the movie keeps building, so if you're into fun soundtracks and lighthearted stories, this one might be worth marking on your calendar.