'Tere Naam' re-release: Box office collection and other updates

The re-release earned ₹25 lakh on day one—a modest start compared to the original's box office run. Back in 2003, Tere Naam was a moderate box-office success, ranking seventh among that year's top films with ₹14.5 crore in India and over ₹22 crore worldwide.

Where to watch the film, and is it worth it?

This time around, Tere Naam is showing at select cinemas in cities like Hyderabad, including PVR and INOX as well as other local chains.

Ramadan season and limited promotion have kept things low-key, though die-hard fans still cheered for Salman's iconic scenes.

If you're into old-school Bollywood romance or want to catch Salman in one of his most memorable roles, this could be worth revisiting on the big screen.