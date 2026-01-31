'Tere Naam' to return to theaters on this date
Salman Khan's iconic film Tere Naam is making a comeback on February 27, 2026, just in time for Valentine's celebrations.
First released in 2003 and starring Khan as Radhe Mohan alongside Bhumika Chawla, the movie is known for its emotional story and memorable music.
The re-release will be in multiplexes
The re-release will be shown at PVR and INOX multiplexes.
This move follows a wave of renewed interest in intense romantic dramas like Kabir Singh and Animal, with Tere Naam's soundtrack and style still striking a chord more than two decades after its 2003 release.
Film's hairstyle, love story still popular
Younger fans who missed the original big-screen run have been asking for its return.
With its signature hairstyle and timeless love story, trade experts think Tere Naam could win over a new generation—and maybe even spark some nostalgia among longtime fans.