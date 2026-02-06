'Tere Sang': Arijit Singh, Iulia Vantur's song teaser out

The teaser shows Iulia Vantur and Deepak Tijori in close moments, while Singh and Vantur harmonize in the background. The full song releases February 7. "Echoes of Us" also marks Vantur's acting debut alongside Tijori and Alessandra Whelan Merediz.

Arijit recently announced his 'retirement' from playback singing

With Sony Music India distributing, the track has been released.

Notably, this comes just after Arijit announced he's stepping back from playback singing—he shared on Instagram that he will not take any new assignments as a playback vocalist and is "calling it quits."