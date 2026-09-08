Teri Hatcher to play Miranda in 'Devil Wears Prada' musical
What's the story
Teri Hatcher, the Desperate Housewives star, is set to take on the role of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical. She will begin her run on October 20 at London's Dominion Theatre, succeeding Vanessa Williams. In a statement, Hatcher said, "I've been fortunate enough to play some pretty formidable women throughout my career, but very few can compare to THE Miranda Priestly." "Her dialogue is unforgettable, her confidence is contagious."
Statement
'These are the kinds of roles one loves to play'
Hatcher, 61, will move from Los Angeles to London for her new role.
She added, "These are the kinds of roles one loves to play."
Hatcher praised Miranda as "intelligent" and "commanding," highlighting her ability to put people "in (their) place while being funny at the same time."
The actor said she is particularly excited to bring Miranda's "sharp wit, fierce ambition, and iconic style" to life.
Musical adaptation
Meanwhile, know more about the musical
The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical is based on Lauren Weisberger's 2003 novel and the 2006 film.
It follows journalist Andy Sachs as she gets a job at Runway magazine, working under the demanding Miranda Priestly.
The musical features music by Elton John and lyrics by Shaina Taub and Mark Sonnenblick.
It first ran at Theatre Royal Plymouth in summer 2024 before moving to London's West End.