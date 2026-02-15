'Terminator Zero' axed by Netflix after 2 seasons
Netflix has axed "Terminator Zero" about 18 months after its August 2024 premiere, despite fans and critics loving it.
Showrunner Mattson Tomlin shared the news on X, explaining that high production costs and not enough viewers led to the cancellation—even though the series was a hit with those who watched.
Showrunner turned down offer for quick wrap-up
Set in 1997 Tokyo, the show followed Malcolm Lee as he built an AI named Kokoro to take on Skynet, while a Terminator from 2022 chased his family.
Tomlin had big plans for five seasons and even finished writing season 2, but turned down Netflix's offer for a quick wrap-up, saying the story deserved more.
He still praised Netflix for giving him creative freedom.
Example of streaming platforms canceling such shows
It's another example of streaming platforms canceling shows that get critical love but don't pull in huge numbers—especially pricey anime like this one.
For fans hoping for more sci-fi anime hits, it's a reminder that audience size often wins out over rave reviews.