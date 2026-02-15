'Terminator Zero' axed by Netflix after 2 seasons

Showrunner turned down offer for quick wrap-up

Set in 1997 Tokyo, the show followed Malcolm Lee as he built an AI named Kokoro to take on Skynet, while a Terminator from 2022 chased his family.

Tomlin had big plans for five seasons and even finished writing season 2, but turned down Netflix's offer for a quick wrap-up, saying the story deserved more.

He still praised Netflix for giving him creative freedom.