'Terrifying': Rukmini Vasanth on playing villain in 'Kantara' Entertainment Jan 19, 2026

Rukmini Vasanth, who was barely five years into her acting journey, recently shared that playing the villain Kanakavathi in "Kantara: Chapter 1" felt "terrifying" because of the usual stereotypes around such roles.

She said, "Kantara was a really exciting film to even be offered... Then he said 'by the way, you are the bad guy!' I felt overwhelmed as there are preconceived notions you hear around you."