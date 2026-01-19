'Terrifying': Rukmini Vasanth on playing villain in 'Kantara'
Rukmini Vasanth, who was barely five years into her acting journey, recently shared that playing the villain Kanakavathi in "Kantara: Chapter 1" felt "terrifying" because of the usual stereotypes around such roles.
She said, "Kantara was a really exciting film to even be offered... Then he said 'by the way, you are the bad guy!' I felt overwhelmed as there are preconceived notions you hear around you."
What's her role about?
In "Kantara: Chapter 1," which was released last year, Rukmini plays Kanakavathi—a complicated and scheming antagonist.
Despite how tough and layered the part was, people loved seeing a female actor take on such a complex role.
As she put it, "People were appreciating the fact that female actors can take on films and roles with multiple shades."
She was also announced to be part of Yash's upcoming film "Toxic."