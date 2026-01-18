Tessa Thompson's 'His & Hers' is blowing up on Netflix
Entertainment
Netflix's new six-episode limited series, His & Hers, dropped on January 8 and has quickly become a top favorite.
Set in small-town Georgia, the show stars Tessa Thompson as a former TV anchor turned murder investigator and Jon Bernthal as her estranged detective husband.
It's based on Alice Feeney's novel of the same name.
Streaming exclusively on Netflix
You can catch all episodes of His & Hers only on Netflix, where it topped Netflix's global viewership charts.
Reviews are mixed but performances shine
Critics are split: Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 67% score.
Some reviewers love the emotional depth between Thompson and Bernthal and call it binge-worthy, while others feel the plot twists don't always add up.
Still, if you're into twisty mysteries with strong leads, this one might be worth your weekend.