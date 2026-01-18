Tessa Thompson's 'His & Hers' is blowing up on Netflix

You can catch all episodes of His & Hers only on Netflix, where it topped Netflix's global viewership charts.

Reviews are mixed but performances shine

Critics are split: Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 67% score.

Some reviewers love the emotional depth between Thompson and Bernthal and call it binge-worthy, while others feel the plot twists don't always add up.

Still, if you're into twisty mysteries with strong leads, this one might be worth your weekend.