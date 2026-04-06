'Thaai Kizhavi' streams on JioHotstar April 10 after 150cr worldwide

Sarathkumar plays Pavunuthayi 8.1 IMDb

Radhika shines as Pavunuthayi, a tough moneylender at the heart of the story.

The cast also features Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, and Munishkanth.

Produced by Sivakarthikeyan and Sudhan Sundaram and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film is known for its relatable family moments and laughs, earning it an impressive IMDb rating of 8.1/10.