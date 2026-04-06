'Thaai Kizhavi' streams on JioHotstar April 10 after 150cr worldwide
Entertainment
Thaai Kizhavi, the hit Tamil comedy-drama starring Radhika Sarathkumar and Sivakarthikeyan, is coming to JioHotstar on April 10, 2026.
The film follows a paralyzed mother and her not-so-great sons, blending humor with family drama.
After a blockbuster run in theaters with ₹150 crore worldwide, it will stream in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Sarathkumar plays Pavunuthayi 8.1 IMDb
Radhika shines as Pavunuthayi, a tough moneylender at the heart of the story.
The cast also features Aruldoss, Ilavarasu, George Maryan, and Munishkanth.
Produced by Sivakarthikeyan and Sudhan Sundaram and directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film is known for its relatable family moments and laughs, earning it an impressive IMDb rating of 8.1/10.