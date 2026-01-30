Thailand's Chanita Seedaket Craythorne wins Mrs. World 2025

Following her win, Mrs. Thailand World released a statement celebrating Craythorne's achievement. The statement read, "She has proudly represented Thailand with grace, strength, and purpose, embodying the true spirit of womanhood, motherhood, and leadership." "Her journey is a powerful testament to Thai women who stand strong with heart, dignity, and responsibility to family and society."

Previous winner

Last year, Tshego Gaelae from South Africa was crowned Mrs. World 2024 at the Las Vegas pageant. She beat over 39 other participants, including first runner-up Ishadi Amanda from Sri Lanka and Thailand's Ploy Panperm, who was the second runner-up. Gaelae also made history as the first Black woman to win Mrs. World and is only the second South African to achieve this feat.