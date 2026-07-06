Thakkar returns to TV after college exams in 'Kyunki' spin-off
Entertainment
Het Thakkar, who you might remember from Anupamaa and Wagle Ki Duniya, is making a TV comeback after taking some time off for college and exams.
He's joining the cast of Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, a spin-off of the classic Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Thakkar cast as Akshay
Thakkar will play Akshay, son of Angad (Rohit Suchanti) and Vrinda (Tanisha Mehta). He called this show "life-changing" and shared how grateful he feels for the opportunity.
Even while studying filmmaking, he kept up with web series thanks to their flexible schedules. His most recent was 2025's CO-ED.
Thakkar also mentioned he'd love to work with Smriti Irani someday.