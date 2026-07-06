Thakkar returns to TV after college exams in 'Kyunki' spin-off

Thakkar cast as Akshay

Thakkar will play Akshay, son of Angad (Rohit Suchanti) and Vrinda (Tanisha Mehta). He called this show "life-changing" and shared how grateful he feels for the opportunity.

Even while studying filmmaking, he kept up with web series thanks to their flexible schedules. His most recent was 2025's CO-ED.

Thakkar also mentioned he'd love to work with Smriti Irani someday.