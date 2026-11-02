Thakur dies aged 33 after reported seizure 'Dhoom Machao Dhoom'
Entertainment
Anuj Thakur, known for his roles in Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Mahisagar, has died unexpectedly at just 33.
Casting director Rupesh Sonar confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing how much Anuj meant to him, saying, "You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me."
The cause was reported as a seizure.
Casting director Sonar recalls last meeting
Sonar shared that he last saw Anuj only 10 days ago, when the actor was excited about getting back to TV.
Fellow actors Vaqaur Shaikh and Yamini Malhotra also posted heartfelt tributes.
The TV community is feeling this loss deeply, remembering the positive mark Anuj left both on-screen and off.