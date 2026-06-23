'Thalaivar 173' starts Chennai filming after director changes, Marimuthu directs
Entertainment
After plenty of delays and director changes, Thalaivar 173, Rajinikanth's much-anticipated Tamil movie, has officially begun filming in Chennai.
Ashwath Marimuthu is now directing, taking over from Sundar C and Cibi Chakaravarthi who left earlier.
Kamal Haasan is co-producing the film.
'Thalaivar 173' scenes filmed without Rajinikanth
To keep things moving, the team started filming scenes without Rajinikanth, including a song choreographed by Sandy Master.
Fans can relax, though (reports say the superstar will join the shoot soon).
With Marimuthu steering the project, excitement is building as this long-delayed film finally gets underway.