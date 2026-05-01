Thalapathy Vijay film 'Jana Nayagan' delayed after censor committee objection

'Jana Nayagan' release plans paused

The film was supposed to drop in January 2026, but now both Indian and overseas release plans are on hold.

Interestingly, the movie's title card introduces Vijay as chief minister, a nod to his upcoming political journey.

While the team is patiently waiting for final clearance instead of going legal, fans are still hyped for what could be Vijay's last movie before politics calls.