'Chella Magale' from Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to drop soon

The anticipation for Thalapathy Vijay 's upcoming film Jana Nayagan is at an all-time high as the makers have announced the release date of the third song, Chella Magale. The track will be released on Friday, December 26, and fans are eagerly waiting for it. To accompany the announcement, a new poster featuring Vijay and a young girl was also unveiled by KVN Productions.

The post 'We've seen the mass zone...' The new poster for Chella Magale has sparked a wave of excitement among fans. The post from KVN Productions read, "Mass zone paathachu, Melody zone povoma? Indhapaadalai paadiyathu ungal THALAPATHY VIJAY (We've seen the mass zone, shall we move on to the melody zone? This song was sung by your Thalapathy Vijay)."

Title reveal 'Jana Nayagan' Hindi title and poster revealed The makers of Jana Nayagan have also revealed its Hindi title as Jan Neta. A new poster featuring Vijay and Bobby Deol was released along with the title announcement. The film will be released by Zee Studios in the North Indian market. The poster depicts an intense confrontation between Vijay and Deol against a backdrop of fire, chaos, and destruction, hinting at a high-stakes conflict driven by conviction, power, and ideology.