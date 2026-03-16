Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' heads for CBFC review: Details here

Why 'Jana Nayagan''s release was delayed

Jana Nayagan ran into trouble last December when the CBFC asked for some edits. Those were made, but then a committee member raised new concerns. This led to another round of scrutiny ordered by CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi.

Even though the Madras High Court cleared it, Supreme Court proceedings have kept things on hold.

If this week's review goes well, Vijay's film (also starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol) might finally get its release date after months of waiting.