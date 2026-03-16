Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' heads for CBFC review: Details here
Thalapathy Vijay's much-hyped film Jana Nayagan is finally heading for a crucial review by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on March 17, 2026.
The movie was supposed to hit theaters back in January but got delayed over some scene-related issues.
Now, with board member TS Nagabharana leading the review, fans are hoping this could be the green light they've been waiting for.
Why 'Jana Nayagan''s release was delayed
Jana Nayagan ran into trouble last December when the CBFC asked for some edits. Those were made, but then a committee member raised new concerns. This led to another round of scrutiny ordered by CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi.
Even though the Madras High Court cleared it, Supreme Court proceedings have kept things on hold.
If this week's review goes well, Vijay's film (also starring Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol) might finally get its release date after months of waiting.