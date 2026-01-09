Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' pushed to January 2026 Entertainment Jan 09, 2026

Vijay's much-awaited film, Jana Nayagan, is now set to hit theaters in Kerala on January 14, 2026—just a few days later than planned.

The delay comes after legal hurdles and extra scrutiny from the Central Board of Film Certification over how the film shows the Army and some religious themes.

The Madras High Court recently got involved after a CBFC appeal.