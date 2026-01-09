Next Article
Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' pushed to January 2026
Entertainment
Vijay's much-awaited film, Jana Nayagan, is now set to hit theaters in Kerala on January 14, 2026—just a few days later than planned.
The delay comes after legal hurdles and extra scrutiny from the Central Board of Film Certification over how the film shows the Army and some religious themes.
The Madras High Court recently got involved after a CBFC appeal.
Star-studded cast and fresh music
This political action thriller is directed by H Vinoth and marks KVN Productions's first Tamil project.
Vijay leads an impressive cast with Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, plus Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani in key roles.
Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander.