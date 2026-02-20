Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' stuck at censor board

'Toxic' might cause further delay

Even if Jana Nayagan gets cleared in March, it might still be delayed since KVN Productions has another movie, Toxic, dropping on March 19. An April release isn't simple either because of Tamil Nadu elections.

The film brings together an exciting cast—Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj—and marks Vijay's first team-up with director H Vinoth.