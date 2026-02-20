Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' stuck at censor board
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is stuck waiting for the censor board to even start its review, making a February release nearly impossible and March pretty doubtful too.
KVN Productions, the team behind the film, hasn't heard back from the board yet, so fans will have to hang tight for updates.
'Toxic' might cause further delay
Even if Jana Nayagan gets cleared in March, it might still be delayed since KVN Productions has another movie, Toxic, dropping on March 19. An April release isn't simple either because of Tamil Nadu elections.
The film brings together an exciting cast—Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Prakash Raj—and marks Vijay's first team-up with director H Vinoth.