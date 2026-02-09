Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' stuck in certification process: Here's why
Entertainment
Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, has hit a pause because of certification troubles.
The CBFC first suggested a U/A 16+ rating back in December, but after some complaints about the process and content, the film was sent to the revising committee in January.
No new release date has been announced yet
Jana Nayagan was supposed to release in theaters on January 9, 2026, but with all the legal and certification drama, there's no new date yet.
HC ordered the CBFC to complete the process by January 9
The Madras High Court tried to push things forward by ordering certification on January 9. But that move got put on hold by another court bench.
Now, as of February 9, 2026, the CBFC is taking another look at the film. Once it gets certified, producers are expected to drop their legal petition.