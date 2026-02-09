Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' stuck in certification process: Here's why

Jana Nayagan was supposed to release in theaters on January 9, 2026, but with all the legal and certification drama, there's no new date yet.

HC ordered the CBFC to complete the process by January 9

The Madras High Court tried to push things forward by ordering certification on January 9. But that move got put on hold by another court bench.

Now, as of February 9, 2026, the CBFC is taking another look at the film. Once it gets certified, producers are expected to drop their legal petition.