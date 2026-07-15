Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' to hit theaters July 24, 2026

Vijay plays Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a name that quietly nods to his real-life political party, TVK. The story follows Vetri as he inspires hope but also ruffles some powerful feathers.

Jana Nayagan was originally set for January but got pushed back due to complaints about its portrayal of religion and the armed forces.

It's now cleared with an A rating after a few edits (including muting a TVK reference), and fans are counting down the days.