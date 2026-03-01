Thalapathy Vijay's wife files for divorce; fans react Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, has filed for divorce after years together (duration not specified in source).

The case was filed on February 27 (year not stated in source), with Sangeetha citing adultery and mental cruelty—alleging Vijay continued an affair with an actress even after promising to end it.

The situation has sparked reactions online, with fans expressing shock and speculation as they process the news.