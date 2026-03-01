Thalapathy Vijay's wife files for divorce; fans react
Sangeetha Sornalingam, wife of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, has filed for divorce after years together (duration not specified in source).
The case was filed on February 27 (year not stated in source), with Sangeetha citing adultery and mental cruelty—alleging Vijay continued an affair with an actress even after promising to end it.
The situation has sparked reactions online, with fans expressing shock and speculation as they process the news.
What's next in the case?
Sangeetha is seeking permanent alimony that matches Vijay's status, the right to stay in their Neelankarai home (or something similar), and wants the proceedings kept private.
She's filed under the Special Marriage Act due to an "irretrievable breakdown" after attempts at reconciliation failed (timeline not provided in source).
Vijay is expected in court on April 20 (year not stated in source).
Fans, celebrities react to news
Vijay and Sangeetha married after a sweet fan-to-love story and have two kids together (marriage year not stated in source).
With elections coming up and Vijay leading his new political party, this personal news has added another layer to what was already a busy year for him—and social media can't stop talking about it.