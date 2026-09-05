Tharana defends 'The Traitors India Season 2' victory to viewers
Entertainment
Rida Tharana, who just won The Traitors India Season two, is speaking up after some viewers doubted her win.
She's asking fans to look at her whole journey on the show, not just her time as a traitor.
The finale aired September 3 with Karan Johar as host.
Tharana says win reflects full journey
Rida shared that she started out as an innocent and even helped expose a traitor before switching sides herself, a move she admits was scary and tough.
She says her win reflects all parts of who she was on the show, calling it "I don't think my win belongs only to the Traitor I became."
For Rida, it's about growth, adaptability, and owning every step of her path.