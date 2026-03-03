'The 50': Fan-favorite Nikki evicted; Urvashi's betrayal shocks viewers
Entertainment
Nikki Tamboli, a fan favorite on The 50, was unexpectedly evicted after Urvashi Dholakia—whom she had just helped back into the game—turned against her.
Known for playing fair and standing her ground, Nikki's exit caught both viewers and fellow contestants off guard.
Fans express their disappointment on social media
Many fans are upset online, saying Nikki's eviction felt undeserved since she supported Urvashi only to be let down.
Her bold moves and honest gameplay made her stand out this season.
With twists like these, The 50 is keeping everyone guessing about what's next.