'The 50': Farah Khan to host Colors TV's new reality show
Colors TV is dropping a fresh reality series, The 50, on February 1, 2026.
Hosted by Farah Khan, the show puts 50 celebrities together in a swanky palace on Mumbai's Madh Island—with no fixed rulebook and plenty of surprises.
You can catch all the action on Colors TV and JioHotstar.
Why is everyone talking about it?
The format is all about mind games and strategy, not just physical challenges.
Contestants face off in a variety of competitions—including arena battles and one-on-one challenges.
There's even a Squid Game-style arena and a mysterious game master called "The Lion" who decides who stays or goes.
The winner could walk away with up to ₹50 lakh.
Who's in the lineup?
Expect familiar faces like Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Faisal Shaikh, Mona Lisa, Shiny Doshi, Dushyant Kukreja (YouTuber), Riddhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia and more—all ready to play smart for the big prize.