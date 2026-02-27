'Gawaar army...': 'The 50's Maxtern slams Elvish, Archit

Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, a recent evictee from The 50 reality show on JioHotstar and Colors TV , has slammed his co-contestant Archit Kaushik. He also called out Elvish Yadav. In an interview with Zoom, he accused them of using his name in contexts where he wasn't involved. He also called their fans "gawaar (ignorant/illiterate)" and claimed that they were harassing him.

Retaliation Maxtern says, 'It was simple logic' Maxtern explained his actions by saying, "The situation is simple, he (Yadav) made jokes about me on different reality shows and mentioned my name even when I wasn't present." "So in return, I did the same. It was simple logic." "When his fans came after me because of what he did, I responded too, and now he understands that he shouldn't mess with Maxtern, because I can respond as well."

Clarification Maxtern also explained why he is upset with Kaushik Maxtern also clarified, "This is the same thing, like when Archit played the 'mom victim card.'" "Mereko ye cheez pasand nahi aati ki log mere baare me jhuth failaate hai aur inki gawaar army ye sab me yakeen kar bhi leti hai (I don't like it when people spread lies about me and their ignorant fanbase blindly believes it)." "I never abuse anyone's parents; it's just not my habit. All these lies spread by Elvish and Archit, they're just cowards."

Advertisement