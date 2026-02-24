'The 50': Nehal responds to body-shaming comment
On Episode 3 of The 50, contestant Nehal Chudasama faced a body-shaming comment from Khanzaadi.
Khanzaadi remarked, "Aur ek yeh hai chhati chaudhi karke aajati hai," while Bebika Dhurve laughed and chimed in with another comment.
Nehal's response
After filming, Nehal responded without naming names: "Chaati chaudi karne ke liye bhi mehnat karni padti hai... jo main gym mein roz karti hoon."
She called out the negativity, saying women who make such comments are just showing their own insecurity—"you need to work on yourselves, bro."
About 'The 50'
The 50 is a new reality show where contestants tackle physical and mental challenges for a fluctuating prize pool (starting at ₹50 lakh).
The show airs daily on Hotstar (9pm) and Colors TV (10:30pm), with the finale set for March 22, 2026.