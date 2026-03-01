'The 50': Ridhima Pandit accuses Vanshaj Singh of threatening her
Ridhima Pandit took to Instagram after a recent episode of The 50, accusing co-contestant Vanshaj Singh of threatening her.
Sharing a clip, she wrote, "And beyond both lies something far more dangerous: threatening someone. That's not opinion. That's not criticism. That's not 'using your voice.' That's intimidation. And it's unacceptable."
She also wondered if Singh "Please tell me, any sane person who is watching this video right now, does this human need help or not? He needs medical intervention."
What exactly happened between the 2
This all started when Pandit confronted Singh.
In response, Singh told her he wouldn't forgive her and warned he'd resume his usual hating when he was back in Mumbai.
He called himself a "whole movement" and hinted that the next episode would be worth watching.
More about 'The 50'
The 50 is a reality show where 50 celebrities—including Karan Patel, Mr Faisu, Urvashi Dholakia, and more—compete in a palace for roughly a month for the top prize.
The show premiered earlier in 2026 and streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV.