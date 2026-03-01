'The 50': Ridhima Pandit accuses Vanshaj Singh of threatening her Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

Ridhima Pandit took to Instagram after a recent episode of The 50, accusing co-contestant Vanshaj Singh of threatening her.

Sharing a clip, she wrote, "And beyond both lies something far more dangerous: threatening someone. That's not opinion. That's not criticism. That's not 'using your voice.' That's intimidation. And it's unacceptable."

She also wondered if Singh "Please tell me, any sane person who is watching this video right now, does this human need help or not? He needs medical intervention."