Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal to reunite on reality show post-divorce?

Dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal , who finalized their divorce back in February 2025, may be reuniting for the first time on a professional platform. According to Siasat, the former couple has been approached for a reality show titled The 50. While neither Verma nor Chahal has confirmed their involvement, reports indicate that talks with the makers are ongoing.

Show details 'The 50' could be their 1st professional reunion If the reports are true, The 50 could mark Verma and Chahal's first professional reunion since their divorce. The show reportedly breaks from conventional reality formats, placing 50 contestants together in a lavish setting without fixed rules, a structure designed to spark chaos, shifting alliances, and unpredictable strategies.

Show details What is 'The 50' and who is the host? The 50 will stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV. The show is the Indian adaptation of the globally popular French reality series Les Cinquante. It also inspired an American version called Los 50, which aired on Telemundo in 2023. Farah Khan will host the Indian version.