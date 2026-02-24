'The 50' winner Shiv Thakare's reality TV journey

How Shiv won 'The 50'

In the final challenge—solving a tricky puzzle solo—Shiv breezed through in just 10 minutes.

For comparison: Mr Faisu took 14 minutes (after a false start), Shroff needed 25, and Immortal Kaka couldn't finish.

Shiv's quick thinking sealed his win.

If you're into reality TV journeys, he's also been on MTV Roadies Rising, won Bigg Boss Marathi 2, was runner-up in Bigg Boss 16, and tackled both Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.