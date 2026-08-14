'The Bachelor' alum Amabile says low grade astrocytoma removed
Joe Amabile, better known as "Grocery Store Joe" from The Bachelor, just went through brain surgery to remove a tumor.
He hopped on Instagram to share that he had a low-grade astrocytoma removed on August 5.
The days after were rough (he had trouble speaking and was in pain), but he's feeling much better now.
Amabile says prognosis fairly good
Joe says his prognosis is "fairly good," and he's taking daily meds to keep any leftover tumor cells in check.
He's off painkillers and grateful for all the support from fans.
He credits a full-body MRI for catching the tumor early, and on a recent podcast with his wife, Serena Pitt, they urged everyone to stay on top of their health.
As Serena put it: "We hope that you guys take away from this to advocate for yourself, ask questions. You know, health is never something to mess around with."