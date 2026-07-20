'The Bachelor' star Amabile buzzes head before brain surgery
Entertainment
Joe Amabile, known from * The Bachelor* franchise, just shared a video of his freshly buzzed head on Instagram.
The new look isn't just for style: he's getting ready for brain surgery after doctors found an early-stage tumor.
As Joe joked, "Might as well give them easy access."
Amabile revealed blueberry-sized glioma on podcast
Joe revealed his diagnosis on July 13 of a blueberry-sized glioma, even though he hadn't noticed any major symptoms before.
He and his wife, Serena Pitt, opened up about it on their podcast, explaining that while the tumor is slow-growing now, it could turn aggressive, so surgery and more tests are happening soon.
Serena showed her support online, saying, "You finally found a reason to get a buzz cut that I couldn't say no to!"