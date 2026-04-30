'The Bachelorette' star Thurston undergoes double mastectomy after liver metastasis

Thurston vows to keep fighting

Diagnosed in February 2025, Katie is determined to keep fighting. She told followers, "I look forward to waking up on the other side of this!"

Her husband Jeff Arcuri updated everyone after surgery, saying, "everything went GREAT."

Even though she calls this "the hardest chapter of my life," Katie stays positive and refuses to see her diagnosis as terminal: she's focused on making the most of every day.