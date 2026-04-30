'The Bachelorette' star Thurston undergoes double mastectomy after liver metastasis
Entertainment
Katie Thurston, known from The Bachelorette, just had a double mastectomy as she continues her fight with stage four breast cancer, which has now spread to her liver.
She opened up about the experience on her Boobie Broadcast channel, sharing gratitude for all the support before her three-hour surgery.
Thurston vows to keep fighting
Diagnosed in February 2025, Katie is determined to keep fighting. She told followers, "I look forward to waking up on the other side of this!"
Her husband Jeff Arcuri updated everyone after surgery, saying, "everything went GREAT."
Even though she calls this "the hardest chapter of my life," Katie stays positive and refuses to see her diagnosis as terminal: she's focused on making the most of every day.