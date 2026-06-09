'The Bear': Finale trailer teases chaos as Sydney-Carmy rally team

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:41 am Jun 09, 202611:41 am

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FX has unveiled the trailer for the fifth and final season of The Bear. The clip shows Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) stepping up as head chef at the Chicago restaurant, while the rest of the team struggles to keep it afloat amid various challenges. These include a flood, delivery issues, the sale of the building, and financial constraints. All eight episodes will drop on Hulu and FX on June 25.