'The Bear': Finale trailer teases chaos as Sydney-Carmy rally team
What's the story
FX has unveiled the trailer for the fifth and final season of The Bear. The clip shows Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) stepping up as head chef at the Chicago restaurant, while the rest of the team struggles to keep it afloat amid various challenges. These include a flood, delivery issues, the sale of the building, and financial constraints. All eight episodes will drop on Hulu and FX on June 25.
Season recap
Carmy's return to the spotlight
The fourth season ended with Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) leaving the restaurant business, handing over The Bear to Sydney, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie (Abby Elliott). After heartfelt conversations with all three, he does walk away but will return this season. In the trailer, he tells his crew, "I look at you all, and I love you so much."
Twitter Post
Watch the trailer here
First trailer for the final season of ‘THE BEAR’.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 8, 2026
Releasing June 25 on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/4ey2nTpJqj
Production details
Cast and guest stars of final season
The final season of The Bear will also feature Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, along with recurring appearances by Oliver Platt, Jon Bernthal, Ricky Staffieri, and Molly Gordon, among others. The show has had several notable guest appearances from stars like Brie Larson, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Mulaney, Will Poulter, Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson, John Cena, and Josh Hartnett. Christopher Storer, the creator of The Bear, is also the primary director for this season.