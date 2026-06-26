'The Bear' Season Five debuts tonight on Hulu, Michelin quest Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

The Bear is back for one last run: season five drops tonight on Hulu (all episodes at 9pm ET) and starts weekly on FX.

This season picks up with Carmy stepping away from the restaurant, leaving Richie, Sydney, and Sugar to lead The Bear through a big Chicago storm. It's their shot at finally earning a Michelin star.