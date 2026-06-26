'The Bear' Season Five debuts tonight on Hulu, Michelin quest
Entertainment
The Bear is back for one last run: season five drops tonight on Hulu (all episodes at 9pm ET) and starts weekly on FX.
This season picks up with Carmy stepping away from the restaurant, leaving Richie, Sydney, and Sugar to lead The Bear through a big Chicago storm. It's their shot at finally earning a Michelin star.
Cast returns, surprise guests expected
All your favorites return: Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, plus Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matty Matheson, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
The Bear's known for surprise guests, so expect some fun twists in the finale.
Episode names include Soda and The Original Beef of Chicagoland.