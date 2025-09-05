'The Bengal Files' OTT release date is here

Agnihotri's film was previously titled 'The Delhi Files'

The Bengal Files was previously titled The Delhi Files and also features Anupam Kher and Saswata Chatterjee.

During promotions, Agnihotri made it clear he'd take legal steps if the film faced a ban in West Bengal: "If somebody opposes it, we will take legal action..."

With a runtime of over three hours (204 minutes), the film is still playing in theaters while fans wait for its streaming date on ZEE5.