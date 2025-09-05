Next Article
'The Bengal Files' OTT release date is here
Vivek Agnihotri's latest film, The Bengal Files, is set to stream on ZEE5 after hitting theaters on September 5, 2025.
The movie dives into the real-life events of the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and Noakhali Riots, with Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and Darshan Kumaar leading the cast.
Both films were released on the same day.
Agnihotri's film was previously titled 'The Delhi Files'
The Bengal Files was previously titled The Delhi Files and also features Anupam Kher and Saswata Chatterjee.
During promotions, Agnihotri made it clear he'd take legal steps if the film faced a ban in West Bengal: "If somebody opposes it, we will take legal action..."
With a runtime of over three hours (204 minutes), the film is still playing in theaters while fans wait for its streaming date on ZEE5.