'The Black Phone 2' on OTT: Release date, plot
Entertainment
Horror fans, mark your calendars: The Black Phone 2 is arriving on JioHotstar February 28, 2026.
Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel brings back Ethan Hawke as the creepy Grabber, with Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw returning as Finney and Gwen.
What happens in the sequel?
Set after the first film, Gwen's haunting dreams lead her and Finney to investigate old murders at Alpine Lake Camp.
Their search finds them caught in a winter storm with a vengeful ghostly Grabber calling from the black phone, and some chilling family secrets come to light.
Box office collection and reviews
The movie has already pulled in $132 million at the box office (on just a $30 million budget).
Reviews are mixed (IMDb: 6.1/10), but critics say it stands out for its emotional take on trauma and family.