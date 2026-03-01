'The Black Phone 2' out now: How to watch
Horror fans, heads up—The Black Phone 2 has just dropped on JioHotstar and Peacock Hub.
The story picks up four years after the first movie, with siblings Finney and Gwen facing off against a creepy, resurrected version of The Grabber.
Scott Derrickson is the director, and you'll see Ethan Hawke, Madeleine McGraw, and Mason Thames back in action.
Know more about the film
This sequel dives into Gwen's unsettling visions about murders from 1957 at Alpine Lake, pushing the siblings to confront The Grabber's dark plans from beyond the grave.
The film has already pulled in $132 million globally and holds a 6.1/10 IMDb rating.
If you're into suspenseful supernatural stories with familiar faces, this one keeps the chills going strong.