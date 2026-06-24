'The Blair Witch Project' reboot set for September 24, 2027

'The Blair Witch Project' creators return

Fans of the original will appreciate that key creators Eduardo Sanchez, Daniel Myrick, and Gregg Hale, plus cast members Joshua Leonard and Michael C Williams are returning as executive producers.

The first film changed horror forever with its "found footage" style and turned a shoestring budget into nearly $250 million at the box office.

This new version aims to honor that legacy while welcoming a whole new generation of viewers.