'The Bluff' hooked me from 1st page: Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she was hooked from the first page when Joe Russo sent her the script for The Bluff during Citadel Season 2 filming.
"I couldn't stop reading it once I started," she said.
More about the film and Priyanka's character
Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff is an R-rated action-adventure where Priyanka plays Ercell Bodden, a former pirate trying to shield her family from her past as another pirate captain (Karl Urban) shows up.
The cast also features Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, and Temuera Morrison.
'Playing part was a privilege...'
Priyanka said playing the part "was a privilege" and loved playing a character "with so many layers."
She's not just starring—she's also producing, saying "coming on board as a producer and a true collaborating partner was amazing," and that AGBO and Prime Video made her feel like a collaborator.
Release date and filming details
Filmed in Australia, The Bluff drops on Prime Video in February 2026.