'The Bluff' hooked me from 1st page: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she was hooked from the first page when Joe Russo sent her the script for The Bluff during Citadel Season 2 filming. "I couldn't stop reading it once I started," she said.

More about the film and Priyanka's character Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff is an R-rated action-adventure where Priyanka plays Ercell Bodden, a former pirate trying to shield her family from her past as another pirate captain (Karl Urban) shows up.

The cast also features Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, Vedanten Naidoo, and Temuera Morrison.

'Playing part was a privilege...' Priyanka said playing the part "was a privilege" and loved playing a character "with so many layers."

She's not just starring—she's also producing, saying "coming on board as a producer and a true collaborating partner was amazing," and that AGBO and Prime Video made her feel like a collaborator.