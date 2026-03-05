'The Boys' S05 trailer: Butcher wants to wipe out Supes Entertainment Mar 05, 2026

The first full trailer for the last season of "The Boys" is here, and things look intense.

Homelander is running wild over a divided world, while Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are locked up in a Freedom Camp.

Annie's trying to rally resistance with Kimiko missing, and Butcher has a risky plan—he wants to wipe out all Supes with a virus.