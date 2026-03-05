'The Boys' S05 trailer: Butcher wants to wipe out Supes
The first full trailer for the last season of "The Boys" is here, and things look intense.
Homelander is running wild over a divided world, while Hughie, Mother's Milk, and Frenchie are locked up in a Freedom Camp.
Annie's trying to rally resistance with Kimiko missing, and Butcher has a risky plan—he wants to wipe out all Supes with a virus.
The boys are ready for their final stand
The trailer really leans into the desperation this season: one character admits, We ain't surviving this fing war. We are dead men walking, while another asks if they're ready for one last go.
The visuals show The Boys making their final stand as everything around them falls apart.
Release date, cast, and more
Season 5 kicks off April 8 with two episodes dropping at once; new episodes will roll out weekly until May 20.
Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, and Jensen Ackles (as Soldier Boy) all return.
This wraps up the five-year story arc—but Amazon's already planning more spin-offs in the Vought universe.