'The Boys's Erin Moriarty reveals 'mental-health crisis' amid Graves' disease

Erin Moriarty, known for her role in the hit series The Boys , has opened up about her struggle with Graves' disease. In a candid essay for Time, she revealed that the autoimmune disorder triggered a "severe mental-health crisis" and led to hospitalization. The 31-year-old actor first noticed serious symptoms in September 2023.

Health struggles Symptoms included cognitive decline, which was alarming for her Moriarty wrote, "My memory was failing me. My body felt unfamiliar. My emotional presence, something I had always protected and valued fiercely as an actor, became increasingly difficult to access." She experienced debilitating fatigue, mood swings, weakness in her hands and feet, heart palpitations, and persistent urinary pain. She added, "But the most frightening symptom of all was the cognitive decline." "My short-term memory deteriorated so severely that learning even simple lines became difficult...terrifying when you're filming a television show."

Diagnosis Moriarty was diagnosed in May 2025 Moriarty was referred to a neurologist while filming the final season of The Boys. In May 2025, she was diagnosed with Graves' disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid. The condition can cause insomnia, hair loss, anxiety, rapid heartbeat, and weight loss. "The day my life began again...Not because it instantly fixed everything, but because it finally gave shape to the chaos. It gave language to suffering that had gone on for years...It gave me an answer."

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Emotional toll 'I had been hormonally dysregulated...' Despite starting treatment, Moriarty was hospitalized in August 2025 after a severe mental health crisis. "I had been hormonally dysregulated, cognitively impaired, and psychologically untethered for so long that recovery didn't bring me peace," she wrote. "It brought me clarity. And for me...clarity arrived carrying grief." "Grief for the time I could not get back...For what this illness had taken from me professionally, creatively, relationally, psychologically." "I spent at least two years of my life physically present but mentally unreachable."

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